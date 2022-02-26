EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

NYSE WPM opened at $43.96 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

