EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,678 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1,034.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after acquiring an additional 276,606 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 496.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,308,000 after acquiring an additional 239,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after acquiring an additional 205,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

MSI opened at $222.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.79 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.89 and its 200-day moving average is $244.17.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

