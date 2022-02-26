EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,750 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.