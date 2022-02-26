EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

