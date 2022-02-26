EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,168 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.35 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.