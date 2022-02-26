EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 65.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 165.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

NYSE EPR opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 87,187 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

