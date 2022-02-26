Epsilon Energy Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. Epsilon Energy has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

