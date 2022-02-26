Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.93). 646,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,397,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($1.01).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Equals Group from GBX 99 ($1.35) to GBX 106 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. lifted their price target on Equals Group from GBX 98 ($1.33) to GBX 99 ($1.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.54 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

