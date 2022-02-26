Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for 5N Plus Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.93.

TSE VNP opened at C$2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$5.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$206.69 million and a PE ratio of -212.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.58.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,247,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,681,050.

5N Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.