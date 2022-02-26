Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.53

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,651,000. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

