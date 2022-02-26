Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

