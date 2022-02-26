Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.