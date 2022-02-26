Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 69,708 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

