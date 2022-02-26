Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.8 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.