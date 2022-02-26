Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.8 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
