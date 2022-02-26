Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $148.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total transaction of $7,747,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

