Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $133.44. 487,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $167.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

