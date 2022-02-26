Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.22

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $2.83. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 1,098 shares.

ETCMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.80) to €13.20 ($15.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

