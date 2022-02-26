Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. decreased their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

EVBG stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Everbridge by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

