Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,259 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Evergy worth $41,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.55 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.05 per share, for a total transaction of $457,701.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 61,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.