EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of EVOP stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. 206,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,472. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

