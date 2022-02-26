Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Evolent Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

EVH opened at $25.42 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,971 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,974,000 after buying an additional 290,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 440.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 187,347 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

About Evolent Health (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.