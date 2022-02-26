Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.21, but opened at $24.34. Evolent Health shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 7,320 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,833,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 394,503 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $11,661,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $10,850,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,576 shares during the period.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

