Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $140.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Exact Sciences by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $2,520,097 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

