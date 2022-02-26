Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.91.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $407,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $2,520,097. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 116,684 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

