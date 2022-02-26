Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$51.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIF. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at C$589,772.50.

Shares of TSE EIF traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.41%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

