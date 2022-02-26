Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EIF. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.90.

Shares of EIF opened at C$41.16 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.24 and a 12 month high of C$47.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.41%.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

