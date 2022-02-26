ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.25.

ExlService stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ExlService by 107.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

