Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EXR opened at $194.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.91 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.91%.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.