Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-$7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.72. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.700-$7.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $194.18 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $120.91 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.07.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

