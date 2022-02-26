extraDNA One Day Trading Volume Tops $23,392.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $148,279.41 and approximately $23,392.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,971.00 or 1.00057252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00071858 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00238256 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00146579 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.26 or 0.00290798 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003902 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00027818 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

