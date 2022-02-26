Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.25

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 589545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

