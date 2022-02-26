Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $67.71.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.29. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 215.33%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,801 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,669 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

