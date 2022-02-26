Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 215.33%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) EPS.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 27,051,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,021,183. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Farfetch by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,182,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,758 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $12,232,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

