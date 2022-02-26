Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.98 million.Fastly also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.130 EPS.

Fastly stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. 8,433,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,212. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastly by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Fastly by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.