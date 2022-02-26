Financial Survey: Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) vs. Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -114.13% N/A -136.89% Wipro 16.25% 19.98% 12.94%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Recruiter.com Group and Wipro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wipro 0 5 2 0 2.29

Recruiter.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.19%. Wipro has a consensus price target of $6.97, indicating a potential downside of 6.26%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than Wipro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Wipro shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Wipro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Wipro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 4.40 -$17.04 million ($3.80) -0.68 Wipro $8.47 billion 4.80 $1.48 billion $0.29 25.62

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group. Recruiter.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wipro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.71, indicating that its share price is 271% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wipro has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wipro beats Recruiter.com Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

