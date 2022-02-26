FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah. “

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ FINW opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $21.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $6,400,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $7,264,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FinWise Bancorp (FINW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.