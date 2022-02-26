First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. 105,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,339. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,946,000 after acquiring an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after acquiring an additional 301,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after acquiring an additional 90,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

