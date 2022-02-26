First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FBIZ. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $281.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

