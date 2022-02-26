First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,969.19.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,497.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,552.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,724.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

