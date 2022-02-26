First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.69%. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.