First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,084,000 after buying an additional 97,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after acquiring an additional 822,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,582,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after acquiring an additional 69,002 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

