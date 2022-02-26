First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

