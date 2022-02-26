First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 15.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

