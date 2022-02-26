Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $208.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

FIVN stock opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.74. Five9 has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $629,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Five9 by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Five9 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

