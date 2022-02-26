FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.13 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$15.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.82.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.89. 525,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.53 and a 200 day moving average of $244.18.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.