Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.49. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 26,814 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSI shares. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.