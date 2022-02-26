Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.62.

FND stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

