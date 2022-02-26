Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.62.

Shares of FND opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $121.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

