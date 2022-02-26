Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLO. Truist Financial increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE FLO opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 254,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after buying an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

