Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.33.

NYSE:FL opened at $29.07 on Friday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

