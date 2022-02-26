ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

FORG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,361. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 997,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth about $47,851,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

